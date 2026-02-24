Pothole on I-95 North causes 12 flat tires, Virginia State Police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A single pothole on Interstate 95 in Virginia left 12 vehicles with flat tires Tuesday morning.

The Virginia State Police said the pothole was in the left lane of I-95 northbound at mile marker 62. The incident was reported just before 7 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation quickly dispatched a crew to the scene to make repairs.

Were you impacted by the pothole? Email your story to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.