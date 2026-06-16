Gelati Celesti's new 'Shellebration Cake' flavor celebrates 40 years of Virginia Aquarium

RICHMOND, Va. — Gelati Celesti is celebrating the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center's 40th birthday with a limited-edition flavor called "Shellebration Cake" and a donation to the aquarium's conservation fund.

“When the Aquarium asked us to help celebrate its 40th birthday, it was an easy yes," said Tom Rosser, president and co-owner of Gelati Celesti. "A lot of us grew up visiting the Aquarium, and now we're taking our own kids there. It felt like a natural partnership."

A news release from Gelati Celesti says the new flavor is birthday cake ice cream with Golden Oreo cookies and blue sprinkles.

The flavor will be available at all Gelati Celesti locations throughout June. Ten percent of Shellebration Cake sales will be donated to support the aquarium's conservation fund, which supports marine life and coastal habitats.

“We wanted the flavor to feel and taste like a party," said Suzy Rosser, co-owner of Gelati Celesti. "It's colorful, festive and maybe a little over the top. What makes it even better is the cause. You eat ice cream, the coast gets a little better looked after.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.