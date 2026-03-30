Richmond gas prices up $1 in one month

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices are continuing to rise in Richmond, Virginia, and across the United States as military action in Iran disrupts the Strait of Hormuz.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon today.

In Richmond, average gas prices rose 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.93 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of 567 stations.

"Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb to multi-year highs as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait. We’re likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve. Americans have already spent nearly $8 billion more on gasoline over the past month, a trend that poses growing risks to the broader economy, while surging diesel prices may begin to reaccelerate inflation."

Watch: Virginia Republicans propose gas tax holiday as prices surge

Virginia Republicans propose gas tax holiday as prices surge

GasBuddy data, compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide, shows the national average is up 97.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Prices in Richmond are $1.078 per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago," a GasBuddy report said. "The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.369 per gallon, the highest level since July 27, 2022."

The cheapest station in Richmond is selling gas for around $3.70 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.50 per gallon. Statewide, the lowest price in Virginia is $3.24 per gallon, and the highest is $5.49 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Richmond and the national average going back five years:

March 30, 2025: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

March 30, 2024: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 30, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 30, 2022: $4.06/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 30, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.