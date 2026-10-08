Former VCU baseball player, U.S. Marine dies following military training accident

RICHMOND, Va. — Garrett Pearson, a U.S. Marine and former VCU baseball player, has died, his college team said on Wednesday morning.

A fundraiser created for Pearson’s family says he died unexpectedly following a Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) exercise off the coast of South Florida. He was 30 years old.

"VCU Baseball is heartbroken by the loss of Garrett Pearson," the program said in a statement. "A dear friend and teammate and dedicated U.S. Marine Corps service member, our deepest condolences are with Garrett's family and loved ones at this time."

A native of Rockville, Maryland, Pearson played baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University from 2015 to 2018 after a standout high school career at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 34th round of the MLB Draft out of high school and was recognized as a Cal Ripken League Top Prospect, according to his VCU athletics roster profile.

At VCU, Pearson earned recognition as one of D1Baseball.com's Top 100 Sophomores in 2016. The right-handed pitcher appeared in multiple games for the Rams, posting a 0.96 ERA as a freshman and a 1.50 ERA during his junior season in 2017. During his collegiate career, he was known for his work on the mound and commitment to the program.

Courtesy of VCU Athletics

Beyond his military service and athletic career, family and friends say Pearson's greatest joy was being a husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Autumn, and the couple's two young daughters, organizers of his family’s fundraiser said.

“He loved them so deeply,” organizers said. “His role as a "girl dad" was the most important thing to him.”

The fundraiser for Pearson’s family can be found here.

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