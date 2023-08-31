Former students return to 'magic' Virginia elementary school as teachers: 'It's home'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The calling to become a schoolteacher is not an easy road to travel, especially in recent years. However, there is an elementary school in Chesterfield County where former students are returning to their classrooms a teachers.

“When I walk through the door, I know it’s going to be a great day,” third-grade Jennifer Autry said.

WTVR Jennifer Autry's classroom

Time at the school does seem to have a way of kind of repeating itself at Matoaca Elementary School.

Rebecca Talley, an assistant in a classroom in the elementary school she attended, has “lots of good memories.”

She is currently working toward her college diploma.

“When I get my degree, I want to come back and teach here, it’s my plan,” Talley said.

And she is not alone.

“A great number of us wanted to come back because of the experience that we had while we were here,” Tracy Branch said.

In fact, nearly a half dozen of the teachers at Matoaca attended the elementary school.

WTVR Elizabeth Rowlett

Elizabeth Rowlett, who teaches fifth grade, comes from a long line of family who attended Matoaca.

“It’s so generational,” Rowlett explained. “There’s many kids who, their grandparents went here, their grand kids went here.”

Fourth-grade teacher Ainsle Foster said she thinks a lot of her colleagues are “teaching kids that we went to school with their parents.”

WTVR Carly Williams

Carly Williams thinks her younger self would “be little surprised” she is now back at the school she attended as a girl.

“But I think she’d be really proud of me and I’m a little proud of me too,” Williams said.

There is no doubt there is something special and unique about Matoaca Elementary.

“It’s a little bit of magic, I think,” Williams said.

That is something Lindsey Temple, who has been teaching for just seven days, is just starting to experience.

“My fourth-grade teacher was one of my favorite teachers,” Temple recalled.

WTVR Katie Chisholm

Just a week on the job, Temple described walking inside the school just like its veteran teachers.

“It sounds cliché, but it sounds like it’s home,” she said.

Autry, Branch and Ainsle agreed.

“It felt kind of comfortable because it’s home to me,” Foster said.

WTVR Teachers at Matoaca Elementary School

For Brandy Burdine, whose two children attend the school, she knew she was where she was supposed to be two weeks before school began when he ran into her pre-K teacher.

“She knew me by name, first and last name,” Burden, an instructional assistant, said. “To have her remember me had me thing she made a big difference in my life and made me think now, maybe, maybe I can have that kind of effect on students.”

Katie Chisholm feels the same.

“Being able to come through Matoaca and have such an amazing experience in elementary school and now I get to provide kids with these experiences as well, and I absolutely love that,” Chisholm said.

WTVR Teachers at Matoaca Elementary School

And while it is not on the SOL, every teacher at Matoaca Elementary has a very special goal for their students.

“This school means a lot to me and so we’re going to do our very, very best so that it will mean a lot to you to,” Williams said.

It only takes a few minutes inside Matoaca Elementary to realize there really is a kind of magic here.

Because there is no doubt that some of the current students will one day return as teachers to keep the magic alive.

