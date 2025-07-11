Virginia artist Henry Kidd paints military history on authentic stretchers as tribute to the fallen

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Virginia artist Henry Kidd is using his talent to honor military service members in a unique way - by painting detailed historical scenes on authentic military stretchers.

Kidd can often be found in the corner of Side Street Gallery, a non-profit in Colonial Heights that serves as his artistic paradise.

"This is very much home for me," Kidd said. "I'm very happy being here by myself drawing."

The 74-year-old artist has spent his entire life in Colonial Heights, where he's become a fixture at the gallery.

While hours pass by, Kidd hardly notices as he works on subjects ranging from the serious to the silly. His perfectionism means he can spend several months on a single painting.

"When I do military artwork I want to do things that are exactly correct," Kidd said. "Artwork is meant to evoke happiness, joy, sadness, memory."

"I want the people to look at my work and feel the emotion in it," Kidd said.

Before becoming an artist, Kidd nearly took a different path. He spent 30 years as an illustrator for Philip Morris, but his art career almost never happened.

"When I went off to college I went to John Tyler and majored in electronics. My parents thought I would be a good TV repairman," Kidd said.

Known nationally for his Civil War paintings, Kidd prides himself on realism and historical accuracy.

"Most people know me as a historical artist," Kidd said. "I'm very serious about the military work I do."

This summer, Kidd is the featured artist inside the Veterans Art Gallery at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

His latest works walk viewers through U.S. military history in striking detail.

"I try to make things as historical accurate as possible. I want someone to come in and say 'I know where that is,'" Kidd said. "I try to depict the way it happened."

From the opening moments of the Revolution and the sands of Omaha Beach to street fighting in Fallujah, his artwork serves as a tribute to those who sacrificed for their country.

"I want people to realize that 1,500,000 men and women who died in this country to give us what we have in this country," Kidd said.

Virginia War Memorial's Executive Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle admires Kidd's talent and dedication.

"When you see the exhibit as a whole it is extremely powerful. That is the first thing that people to this exhibit really notice that Wow. This is something unique. This is something special," Dr. Mountcastle said.

What makes Kidd's collection particularly striking is his choice of canvas - each scene is painted on an authentic military stretcher, some dating back to Vietnam.

"It is phenomenal how much the stretcher has taken off," Kidd said. "So far I'm working on my 19th stretcher."

"It means the world to me personally," Kidd said.

Like the stretchers themselves, Kidd says his artwork is meant to lift others up.

"The majority of the themes of my paintings are people trying to save people."

The Army veteran refuses to sell his original military masterpieces. Instead, when he finally puts down the palette for good, the married father intends to donate his works of art.

"I don't do these things to make money. I'd love for these things to go around and make money for charities to help veterans," Kidd said.

"Henry is probably one of the most giving individuals I've met in terms of wanting to give back to those that have served our country. And he does so through this wonderful artwork," Mountcastle said.

Through one veteran's eyes, these paintings represent chapters of American military history - a salute to service and sacrifice stretching across centuries.

"A labor of love. That is exactly what this is. And I enjoy doing it so much," Kidd said. "It is my 'thank you' to this country. It is my thank you to the men and women who have given all. My thank you to God for giving me this talent. It is very rewarding."

"A Humble Gift of Gratitude: From Tragedy to Honor – The Artwork of Henry Kidd" is now open with free admission during regular hours at the Virginia War Memorial.



