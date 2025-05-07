Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman faces eight additional charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Former Henrico Doctors’ Hospital nurse Erin Strotman, who is accused of abusing multiple babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), faces eight additional charges.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor shared that a special grand jury recently returned four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of class four felony child abuse and neglect.

Taylor said the new charges represent four babies in 2023 that Strotman is accused of injuring at the hospital, according to investigators.

She was arraigned in the Henrico Circuit Court on those charges Wednesday morning.

Strotman walked into the courthouse flanked by her parents, while several families considered part of the “2023 babies” investigation were also in attendance.

“We believe that we have touched every family. That doesn't mean that there may not still be other families,” Taylor stated outside the Henrico County Courthouse. “If there are any other families to, please, make sure that they reach out to my office.”

The eight additional charges add to the 12 other criminal charges Strotman faces.

Watch: NICU nurse exerted 'excessive force' for 7 seconds, fell on floor while holding baby

Report: NICU nurse exerted 'excessive force' for 7 seconds, fell on floor while holding baby

Henrico Circuit Court Judge Richard Wallerstein denied Taylor’s motion to revoke Strotman’s bond.

The Commonwealth cited the severity of the new charges and that the Virginia Board of Nursing suspended Strotman’s professional license last week.

Their order stated, “a substantial danger to public health or safety warrants this action.”

However, Strotman’s defense argued against revoking her bond, saying that she is already banned from practicing nursing as a condition of her bond.

Prosecutors admitted Strotman has not violated her bond, which includes house arrest with a GPS monitor.

"I think that Judge Wallerstein's reasoning is certainly logical," Taylor explained. "Doesn't mean that the Commonwealth isn't going to do everything that we think is appropriate and right at the time, but we always will respect a court's ruling when it is based in representations that are supported by law and do follow the statute."

Strotman is due back in court for a status hearing on May 28, and a 10-day trial is scheduled for February 2026.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube