First monkeypox case reported in Central Virginia region

RICHMOND, Va. — The first presumed case of monkeypox in the Central Virginia region was identified on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the state up to 40, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The case is from a man who recently traveled out of the state. VDH said he is now isolating and his local health district is identifying his close contacts and offering them vaccines.

Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. Although anyone of any gender or sexuality can be infected with monkeypox, most cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM) and therefore they have been identified as a risk group.

Important reminder here- it’s important to know which communities are most affected so they can get info, but it’s never okay to use transmission of a disease to stigmatize or hold biases against a community. — Richmond & Henrico Health Districts (@RichmondCity_HD) July 12, 2022

Three deaths have been reported globally in the outbreak so far, but none in the U.S or Virginia. As of July 13, CDC had reported 11,068 cases of monkeypox identified in 65 countries and 1,053 cases were reported in the United States.

According to VDH, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Lesions can begin on the genitals, perianal region or oral cavity and might be the first or only sign of illness. Co-infection with sexually transmitted infections have been reported.

Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash. Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up on their own without treatment within two to four weeks. Person-to-person spread occurs with close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.

If you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, seek medical care from your healthcare provider immediately, especially if you are in one of the following groups:

Those who have had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox

Those who traveled to places or attended events where monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the month before symptoms appeared

Those who have had contact with household items, such as towels, bedding or clothing, used by a person with suspected or known orthopox or monkeypox virus infection

Those who have had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet from Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)

VDH said if you need to seek care, call your healthcare provider first. Let them know you are concerned about possible monkeypox infection so they can take precautions to ensure that others are not exposed. Healthcare providers are reminded to report any suspected cases of monkeypox to their local health department as soon as possible, even if monkeypox testing is conducted at a commercial laboratory.

The federal government is expanding monkeypox vaccination access for individuals at risk and working to make testing more convenient for healthcare providers and patients across the country. VDH is actively working with federal partners to make these services more accessible for Virginians.

