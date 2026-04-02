Free First Friday art trolley returns to Richmond with live jazz music

RICHMOND, Va. — A free trolley ride is making it easier to explore downtown Richmond this Friday. The First Friday free art trolley is back, helping people enjoy local art and music without the hassle of parking.

The Valentine Museum helps organize the event. This is the first trolley ride since the museum's beloved director Bill Martin passed away.

Marketing director Christina Swanson said they are proud to continue Martin's legacy.

"There's something new for people to find every single First Fridays and find to love about downtown Richmond," Swanson said.

This month's trolley will feature live jazz music. It returns Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and will make four stops.

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