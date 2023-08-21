Richmond remembers firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fire Department honored one of their late firefighters in a processional Monday, remembering him just days after he was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Firefighter Bernard Strother Jr. was killed the morning of August 17 in a collision with a flatbed truck, while he rode his motorcycle on his way home from work.

Strother was a member of the department for just eight months, as he joined the department in January 2023.

"This is truly a difficult time and certainly a time that our hearts and minds mourn the loss of a beloved brother. We extend our condolences to his family and friends," Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel. "Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

Strother served as a firefighter and EMT in Spotsylvania County, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, and King George Fire and Rescue Services. He was also a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

Strother's death comes just weeks after the recent passing of two other local firefighters, Rodney Jermaine Colesand Jason Ware, both of who died in separate vehicular crashes in August.

