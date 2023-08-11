Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield mourns Fire Captain Jason Ware killed on his way to work

Jason Ware.png
Chesterfield Fire and EMS
Captain Jason Ware
Jason Ware.png
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 14:00:31-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS (CFEMS) Captain Jason Ware was killed on his way to work Friday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS Capt. Joe Harvey confirmed.

Ware, 46, was killed in a head-on collision along the 7100 block of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County at about 6 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The crash, which happened just before the West Point Mattaponi River Bridge, remains under investigation.

The condition of the other driver has not yet been released.

Ware leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss," Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward “Loy” Senter Jr. said. "The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time."

The 20-year CFEMS veteran was assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

811 Day reminds homeowners to call before they dig These 18 animal shelters are offering free or reduced adoption fees this weekend Hot and humid weekend ahead Car crimes frustrate Chesterfield neighbors: 'It's just horrible. So violating' Why some 'Obamacare' plans could see big rate hikes in Virginia SpeakUp5k is Saturday, Sept. 9 at Byrd Park in Richmond Man charged with killing mother, infant sentenced to 4 years in prison 'Richmond Planet' license plate now available at Virginia DMV A hot and dry end to the work week Chesterfield's new middle school will be easier to lockdown during an emergency

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone