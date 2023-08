RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS6 that a veteran Richmond firefighter was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Sources say the crash involved a single vehicle in Chesterfield near Interstate 95 close to Woods Edge Road. The crash may have been due to a possible medical emergency.

