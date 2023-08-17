Watch Now
Deadly crash closes section Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond

Richmond Police investigate a deadly crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Va.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 10:41:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A deadly crash has closed a section of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, near the Diamond, in Richmond.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Richmond Police.

Police have not yet released information about the victim.

Traffic on Ashe Boulevard was impacted from the area around Movieland south of the Diamond to the Interstate 95 on-ramp north of the Diamond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

