Fights at King William Co. bar end with one deputy hurt, one man arrested

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A deputy was hurt and a man was arrested after multiple fights broke out at a bar and grill late Sunday night.

Deputies with the King William County Sheriff's Office were providing standby support at Another Round or 2 Bar and Grill for an event at the restaurant.

The sheriff's office says multiple fights broke out at around midnight, both inside the restaurant and in the surrounding parking lot on Commons Park Circle. Deputies on-site worked to break up the fights.

"As deputies worked to bring the situation under control, the number of individuals involved, combined with the size and activity of the crowd, required deputies to utilize various less-lethal tools, including electronic control weapons and oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray," KWCSO said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said several people were temporarily detained during the response while deputies investigated the circumstances surrounding the fights. One man was taken into custody and arrested.

A deputy with King William County was left with minor injuries after the incident. No serious injuries to law enforcement were reported, KWCSO said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the fights.

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