3 historic milestones converge at Fort Story in Virginia Beach: 'Very unique alignment of planets'

French and American officials gathered Saturday at Fort Story in Virginia Beach to mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of the Capes, along with two other historically significant milestones.

The ceremony honored three intertwined occasions: the 245th anniversary of the Battle of the Capes, the 400th anniversary of the French Navy, and the 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the Comte de Grasse statue at Fort Story.

The Battle of the Capes, fought on Sept. 5, 1781, was a turning point in the fight for American independence. The French fleet, commanded by Admiral de Grasse, prevented the British fleet from entering Chesapeake Bay and reaching British General Cornwallis at Yorktown. Six weeks later, Cornwallis surrendered to American and French allied forces at Yorktown, helping establish American independence.

Admiral Pierre Vandier, French Navy NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, described the occasion as a rare convergence of history.

"We celebrate a very unique alignment of planets, where we have the 400 years of the French Navy, the ceremony for the Battle of the Capes on the 5th of September 1781, and the 250th anniversary of the U.S.," Vandier said.

Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, emphasized the enduring strength of the alliance between the two nations.

"Our forces today and the French Navy today, are a force to be reckoned with. And we're strong partners, along with our British friends who were in this battle as well, but just super important to celebrate history," Thomas said.

The ceremony also held deep personal meaning for Yorick de Guichen, who traveled to Virginia Beach from France for the occasion. De Guichen is a descendant of a French Navy fleet admiral who fought alongside Admiral Comte de Grasse.

"There's a lot of significance and meaning for us and for all the generations to come. All the children who are seeing this event and I think, very proud of what we achieved together," de Guichen said.

Saturday's ceremony reinforced the message that American independence was not achieved alone.

The event also highlighted the continuing connection between France and Hampton Roads. Norfolk is home to NATO's Allied Command Transformation, the only NATO strategic command headquartered in North America, as well as NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk, where French and American service members continue to work together.

On the same day, the French Navy held a 400th anniversary celebration ceremony at Trocadéro in Paris, France, where the original statue of de Grasse is located.

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