Virginia mom who lost son to drunk driver urges safe rides this Labor Day: 'So easy to call a Lyft'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 100 law enforcement agencies across Virginia are increasing their presence on the roads this Labor Day weekend as part of the state's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign, which launched in 2002, has helped cut alcohol-related crashes nearly in half and reduce fatalities by 36%, according to campaign organizers.

For Sharon Driver, a Henrico mother whose son was killed after police say he was struck by a man later charged with DUI, the message is personal.

"It's just so easy to call a cab or a Lyft or an Uber to get home. Every time you get behind that wheel, you make a decision," Driver said.

The campaign encourages those who are drinking to find a safe ride home rather than get behind the wheel. Project Plan Ahead Virginia is offering a $15 credit to Uber and Lyft users this weekend. More information is available at the Project Plan Ahead Virginia website.

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