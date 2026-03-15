HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured after a fight at a mosque in Henrico County on Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Henrico Police responded to the 7700 block of Impala Drive just after 8:15 p.m. following a call for an altercation with injuries. That is the address for the Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah, which is off Hilliard Road and not far Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive.

Officers found two men with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"A very large police presence here on Impala Drive," Jon Burkett said. "They have surrounded the mosque here on Impala. Apparently, at a previous service, there was some kind of a fight that broke out."

The initial call reported a stabbing, but police determined the injuries were cuts, not stab wounds, according to Crime Insider sources.

"The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of an investigation," police officials said.

Police said the incident is not connected to a separate large fight at Short Pump Town Center earlier in the evening, which also drew a significant police presence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804- 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

2 injured after fight at Henrico mosque, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.