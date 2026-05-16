FCI Petersburg Medium inmate dies

HOPEWELL, Va. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium in Hopewell died Friday afternoon.
According to the DOJ, 22-year-old Derrick Leysath was found unresponsive around 3:45 p.m. Employees initiated life-saving measures as EMS personnel responded, who subsequently pronounced him dead.
No one else was injured.
Leysath was sentenced in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to a 120-month sentence for Distribution and Attempted Distribution of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.
He had been in custody at FCI Petersburg Medium, a medium security facility, since April 29.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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