Father says he was protecting his daughter when officers fired at Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A father who said his daughter sought refuge after she was shot at the same Highland Springs apartment complex where he lives said he had to duck when officers fired shots through his door early Friday.

Henrico Police said they worked two separate incidents that were connected at the Cedarwood Manor Apartments off East Nine Mile Road.

The first in the 100 block of Quinby Court was a domestic call around 3:40 a.m. The second call to the 600 block of Shawn Court is where video showed multiple bullet holes and blood smeared on the walls of the apartment.

The man who lives in the unit told Jon Burkett that his daughter, who was suffering from a gunshot wound from a domestic situation on nearby Quinby Court, ran to his home for refuge.

That man told Burkett that he then called the police.

When there was a knock at his door, the man told Burkett that he thought there was no way officers could have made it there that fast.

So when he answered the door, he assumed it was his daughter's boyfriend coming to do more harm – and he acknowledged flashing a gun.

That is when the man said the bullets started flying and he claimed officers never announced themselves.

He said he immediately hit the floor and crouched down as low as he could.

The man’s daughter said that is when she took another bullet to the left shin.

"As officers responded to that residence, a shooting occurred where officers fired their weapons and we have an officer injured during that time," officials with the police department said.

Police later called the officer’s injury “minor” and Crime Insider sources told Burkett that it appeared to have been some ricochet shrapnel to the hand.

The father of the victim said he was stunned when an eviction notice was delivered to his apartment Friday afternoon. He said he has to be out of his unit by Jan. 1.

The man, who was not charged, said his thumbs were swabbed for gunshot residue. That test was negative and he said his pistol has never been fired.

Henrico Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these cases.

"Detectives from multiple sections expected to review evidence collected from the scene for analysis and gather more details about what unfolded in the apartment complex," officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

