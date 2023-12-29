'Active investigation:' Woman, officer injured in 2 incidents at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating two different incidents that left a woman seriously injured and an officer with a minor injury at a Highland Springs apartment complex early Friday morning.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Quinby Court, which is at the Cedarwood Manor Apartments off East Nine Mile Road, around 3:40 a.m. for domestic call, where a person had been shot.

"There was a physical struggle between an adult male and female where a firearm discharged," police said.

WTVR Cedarwood Manor Apartments

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a woman was shot in two different spots by her boyfriend inside an apartment.

Those same sources said the woman then ran to her relative's apartment, in the 600 block of Shawn Court, on the other side of the same apartment complex.

Police said the suspect in the domestic shooting remained at the Quincy location and was taken into custody without incident. As of Friday evening, police said the man has not been charged.

WTVR

At the second location on Shawn Court where the woman had fled to, Crime Insider sources told Burkett that when police showed up to that apartment, the relative who opened the door was holding a gun.

Police said two officers discharged their firearms and that one of those officers sustained a minor injury to the hand.

They were treated on the scene and officials said Friday afternoon that no officers were shot.

Police did not say why the officers fired, but officials said said they did not hit that person.

WTVR

Officials later said the man at the Shawn Court location who was detained for questioning was released and has not been charged.

The victim of the domestic violence situation was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives do not believe the victim was injured during the officer-involved shooting on Shawn Court," police said.

WTVR

Detectives are working two investigations, one involving the initial domestic violence shooting and the second with the officer-involved shooting.

"The two officers involved will be placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the internal investigation," officials said. "Detectives from multiple sections expected to review evidence collected from the scene for analysis and gather more details about what unfolded in the apartment complex."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.