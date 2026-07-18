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Driver, passenger killed after motorcycle hit tree in Powhatan early Saturday, troopers say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 18, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 18, 2026
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POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Powhatan County early Saturday morning, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of Dorset and Stavemill roads just after 6 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree," Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police said.

The driver and passenger died at the scene, according to troopers. The names of the victims are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Officials said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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