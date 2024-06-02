Deadly shooting outside Amazon warehouse was domestic-related, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A deadly shooting that left a delivery worker dead in the parking lot of a Chesterfield Amazon warehouse was domestic-related, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the area of Bellwood Road for a report of a shooting around 9:35 p.m. Friday.

Sources told Burkett that an employee followed a trail of blood outside the building where they heard a gunshot.

SCENE VIDEO: Worker killed in parking lot of Virginia Amazon facility

SCENE VIDEO: Worker killed in parking lot of Virginia Amazon facility

A female employee was later found by an Amazon delivery van with a gunshot wound, according to sources.

Company officials said that the worker was an employee of a delivery service partner that contracts with Amazon.

"We’re deeply troubled by this terrible incident and are offering support to our team and partners based at our Richmond-area delivery station," officials with Amazon said. "This is an active investigation, and we’re cooperating with the Chesterfield County Police Department so we defer further comment to them at this time."

Amazon officials said that workers were sent home and that shifts Saturday evening have been canceled at the facility. Those employees will receive their wages, company officials noted.

Police said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Anyone who knew the victim and would like to share photos or memories can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.