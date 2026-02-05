PETERSBURG, Va. — Schools in Petersburg reopened Thursday after closures from the recent snow and ice storm, but Vernon Johns Middle School remains closed due to an electrical problem with the heating system.

While other schools in the district welcomed students back, Vernon Johns' 7th and 8th graders are learning virtually from home using Chromebooks as the school waits for a replacement part.

"I'd rather be in school, cause it's a lot on the Chromebook," said Jacob Parham, a 12-year-old 7th grader at Vernon Johns.

Jacob's grandfather, Mike Parham, said while a few snow days are manageable, he believes students need classroom instruction.

"With kids this age, there's a discipline piece and I believe the teachers provide that discipline piece that goes along with the educational piece, the learning piece," Mike Parham said.

Joel McVay, who has two children at Vernon Johns, said his son is eager to return to school.

"My son told me yesterday, he was like, 'Man, I want to go back to school.' So he's definitely ready," McVay said.

The heating system repair requires a part that must be shipped from Texas, according to Mike Parham. The school system hopes to have the part installed and students back in classrooms by next Wednesday.

During the closure, students participate in virtual learning by signing in online, allowing teachers to monitor their attendance and participation.

To ensure no student goes hungry during the extended closure, the school system has arranged grab-and-go meals for pickup. The meals include fruits, vegetables, a sandwich and a snack.

"This is awesome, cause my kids eat all day," McVay said about the meal program.

A letter from Vernon Johns' principal to parents states the school system will keep families updated on repair progress, but virtual learning should be expected through at least Wednesday, Feb. 11.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.