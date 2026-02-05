Chesterfield man found guilty of abducting, killing New York woman, trying to kill state troopers in shootout

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing a New York woman and the attempted murder of multiple Virginia State Police troopers in 2023.

Michael C. Davis, 38, was found guilty Wednesday of second degree murder, abduction, three counts of attempt to commit aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, 10 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felony eluding in connection to a police chase and shoot out that ended in a woman's death.

On April 5, 2023, a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee that had crossed from Maryland into Virginia on I-495 South. The vehicle was connected to an alert about a possible abduction out of Ithaca, New York.

The trooper saw the vehicle heading south on I-95 in Fairfax County. After pulling the Jeep over, the trooper spoke to Davis and saw Tatiana David, 34, in the back seat.

Davis drove away as the trooper was verifying the abduction allegation and waiting for backup.

Troopers chased Davis for more than 20 miles on I-95 before he eventually crashed into the woods near mile marker 148.

Davis then opened fire on the troopers, who returned fire.

Davis shot David multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release says the autopsy and ballistics analysis confirmed the bullets that killed David came from Davis' gun.

“We appreciate the hard work of all those involved in this case," Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said. "Tatiana David did not deserve to die – she was abducted from her home by the defendant for reasons we may never know, and we don’t know what he intended to do to her. The Virginia State Police valiantly fought for her safe return and for a peaceful end to this horrific journey for her. Sadly, Mr. Davis ended her life by executing her in the back seat of his vehicle. We are grateful no one else lost their lives on that fateful evening.”

A sentencing date for Davis has not been set.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube