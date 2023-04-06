Police chase ends in deadly shootout with Chesterfield man suspected of abducting woman on her birthday

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A police chase on Interstate 95 ended in a shootout between Virginia State Police and a Chesterfield man accused of abducting a woman from New York on her birthday.

Officials with Virginia State Police said a trooper saw a Jeep Cherokee on I-95 south with the wrong license plates displayed around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. That SUV was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction.

The trooper pulled over the car in Fairfax County near Exit 167 and spoke with the driver. But officials said that when the trooper returned to his patrol car and learned the driver was in fact the abduction suspect, the driver sped off. That is when the chase began.

The Jeep hit a guardrail near mile marker 152, but kept speeding down I-95 into Prince William County. Around Exit 148, State Police said the SUV ran off of the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

According to troopers, the driver of the Jeep began shooting at troopers as they tried to approach the car. State police fired back.

The man driving the car was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was identified as a 34-year-old from North Chesterfield.

The passenger, identified as 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York, died at the scene, troopers said.

New York State Police said David was found with gunshot wounds outside of the car. It is unclear whose bullet hit the abduction victim.

"We are working to determine the circumstances related to the driver's injuries," officials with Virginia State Police said.

A gun was found in the SUV, according to troopers.

No troopers were injured in the shooting. The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard state policy.

New York State Police said the abduction was reported to them Wednesday morning around 7:20 a.m. A witness say the man, identified as 34-year-old Michael Davis, forced David into the car against her will.

A statewide endangered adult alert was sent out in New York.

Davis and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a four-year-old child together, according to New York State Police. The child was not abducted, according to investigators.

Court documents show the pair lived together in Chesterfield in 2019.

"The investigation remains ongoing and is very active," an official with Virginia State Police wrote just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.