Mother killed during I-95 shootout was military veteran who 'did nothing but good,' brother says

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The New York woman abducted on her 34th birthday and killed after a police chase and shootout along Interstate 95 is being remembered as a beloved military veteran who "did nothing but good."

Emanuel Espada told WUSA that his sister, Tatiana David, was taken from her home at gunpoint Wednesday morning by Michael Davis, the father of her four-year-old son.

During a traffic stop on I-95 in northern Virginia around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said Davis drove off and eventually crashed in the woods near Quantico.

SCENE VIDEO: Police chase ends in deadly shootout with Chesterfield man suspected of abduction

Officials with Virginia State Police said Davis opened fire on troopers and that they returned fire. He was struck and taken to the hospital.

David also suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Espada remembered his sister as a loving mother.

“She was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country [and] did nothing but good in life,” Espada said. “She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her.”

Espada said he is heartbroken by the sudden loss.

"This is just sickening,” he said. “She was such a bright light and such a beacon of hope. Now she has her life taken from her for what?”

WUSA

State police are still investigating whether Davis or troopers shot David.

A gun was found in the SUV, according to troopers.

No troopers were injured.

Court documents show the pair lived together in Chesterfield in 2019.

"The investigation remains ongoing and is very active," an official with Virginia State Police said Thursday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.