Farmville resource expo aims to connect families with services for people with disabilities

FARMVILLE, Va. — Finding support for a loved one with an intellectual or developmental disability can be overwhelming, especially for families living in rural communities where services may be limited.

One Central Virginia organization is hoping to make that process easier by bringing dozens of service providers together in one place.

Crossroads Community Services Board is hosting its first-ever Resource Expo on November 5th at the Firemen's Sports Arena in Farmville.

The event will connect individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their families, caregivers and advocates, with resources and services they may not know are available.

"We decided to put on this event after recognizing a gap in communication about available resources, benefits and programs," said Elyssa Long, the organization's DD Case Management Director.

More than 60 vendors and providers are expected to participate, offering information about employment support, financial resources, Virginia's Medicaid waiver programs, transportation, dental care, prevention services and crisis support.

Organizers say access to those services can be particularly challenging in rural communities. Some families may have to travel to larger areas, including Richmond and Chesterfield, to find certain programs or specialized care.

The expo is also creating opportunities for service providers to learn more about the needs of communities in Crossroads' service area.

The case management director said one provider specializing in applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy learned about the Farmville area through outreach for the event and is now planning to expand its service area to include the Crossroads region.

Crossroads serves seven counties, including Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland and Charlotte.

The idea for the expo grew out of conversations with families participating in Crossroads' Beyond the Label program, a social support group for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"If we can connect just one family to a service that makes a difference in their lives, I'm gonna consider that a success," said Long.

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