Henrico police searching for missing and endangered 75-year-old man

HENRICO, Va. — The following information was provided by the Henrico Police Department:

Name: William Gersch

Age: 75

Date last seen: Nov. 4 at around 2:30 p.m.

Last known location: 1600 block of Poplar Stand Ct, Henrico

Physical description: 6’ tall, weighs around 250 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. Gersch was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, suspenders, black tennis shoes, and black-rimmed glasses. He was last seen driving an orange 2014 Ford F-150 with Virginia license plate: WLN-1331.

More details: Mr. Gersch suffers from memory loss and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico Department of Emergency Communications at (804) 501-5000 or 911.