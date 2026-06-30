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Experts warn parents about fake and unsafe car seats sold on TikTok Shop, Temu, Amazon

Experts warn parents about fake and unsafe car seats sold online
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RICHMOND, Va. — Experts are urging drivers to double check their kids' car seats after UVA Health technicians intercepted at least five fake or unsafe car seats brought in by new parents in the last six months.

Some of the car seats were purchased from TikTok Shop, Temu, Amazon and secondhand stores.

Red flags to look out for include cracking around the seat, plastic hardware on the locking clips, a missing chest clip, or missing baby height and weight guidelines. Experts warn these features put children at risk of being thrown from their car seats.

Experts also caution against purchasing car seats from secondhand stores.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers a list of approved car seat manufacturers that uphold national standards.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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