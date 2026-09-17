New violence reported at Virginia prison, ex-correctional officer arrested

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia correctional officer is under arrest accused of assaulting a restrained inmate at Greensville Correctional Facility.

Cortraez Terry is charged with assault and battery stemming from an incident in May.

Investigators say staff members reported Terry for repeatedly punching a restrained inmate at the facility.

Terry admitted to the assault when questioned at the time, and the Department of Corrections fired him immediately.

The department says it has a zero-tolerance policy for inmate abuse and will hold staff accountable for excessive use of force.

The arrest comes as we're learning that an inmate was stabbed and another beaten over Labor Day weekend at the same facility. Sources tell investigative reporter Laura French that multiple fights broke out Saturday, Sept. 5, in a pod in Building 9.

They say one inmate was beaten with a broom handle, and another was stabbed. Staff members described the scene as "mass chaos." The conditions of the inmates are unclear. Laura reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections about this incident and is awaiting a response. Greensville Correctional Facility has seen 74 reported deaths over a three-year period, with 4 in July.

Last month, the agency outlined steps it was taking to make the facility safer through training and increased staffing.

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