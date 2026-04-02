Virginia bill aims to help tenants facing eviction understand crucial information

RICHMOND, Va. — A new Virginia House bill that recently passed the General Assembly aims to make the eviction process easier to understand for tenants facing housing uncertainty.

Introduced by Del. Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News), the legislation allows officials to provide additional information to tenants alongside their court summons. The bill is designed to curb costs and eviction rates by helping tenants and landlords understand the unlawful detainer process and their options to resolve issues before going to court. Simonds said the provided information could include legal resources and a breakdown of the court process in simple terms.

When renters miss payments, landlords can take legal action through an unlawful detainer, a court process that can lead to eviction. At Housing Families First, leaders say eviction is one of the leading causes of homelessness across the region.

"Reducing the number of unnecessary evictions would help everyone," said Beth Vann-Turnbull, executive director of Housing Families First.

Vann-Turnbull noted the severe impact of evictions on the community. The organization rings a bell every time they take in a family after an eviction.

"About 47% of people [are] experiencing homelessness in our region on a given night. Those who were surveyed and responded said that economic hardship was the reason for their homelessness, and a big part of that economic hardship was, led to, eviction," Vann-Turnbull said.

The financial burden of the eviction process often exacerbates the crisis for renters.

"One of the biggest things why the eviction prevention is so important, because the fees once you are evicted, the court costs, the legal fees, various penalties, all that for non-payment of rent, are very high, and tack on hundreds and hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars," Vann-Turnbull said.

Advocates at Housing Families First serve over 200 families each year, ranging from young children to young adults. The nonprofit provides emergency shelter, case management, and support to help families lease a home in their own name. Leaders at the organization believe the new bill is a great step in the right direction.

"We are at capacity all the time, and if we can avoid any evictions, that lightens the load on our services just a little bit, anybody who through an eviction diversion program can get both that counseling on how to do it and the money to avoid that eviction, means it's one less family that's coming into the homeless service system," Vann-Turnbull said.

The nonprofit also partners with landlords, many of whom want to help tenants but need guidance and assurance.

“We act as a bridge between families and landlords, helping everyone understand each other and find a solution," said Vann-Turnbull.

If signed by the governor, the bill will go into effect July 1.

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