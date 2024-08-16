Why this Richmond woman is still hopeful for answers 40 years after sister's murder: 'She was a sweet girl'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 40 years, a family has waited for answers in the murder of their loved one, 41-year-old Emma May McEachin-Clark.

Richmond detectives say it's a case where DNA isn't useful but information from someone who knew Clark during that time could help them solve the cold case.

WTVR Emma May McEachin-Clark.

An apartment door, just barely cracked open at apartments in the 700 block of Mosby Street in May 1982, is the focal point of a 42-year-old murder mystery.

Clark was shot twice inside, her sister-in-law discovered her body after Clark’s boss called to say she hadn't called out or come in to work that day.

"She was a sweet girl. She was my mom's right-hand helper.” Clark’s sister, Candres McEachin, lived with her in her apartment on and off.

"She helped me out a lot. She helped me finish college. She gave me room and board to finish college and I didn't have to pay for a thing."

WTVR Candres McEachin

During her stay with her older sister, Candres says Emma became romantically involved with a man she did not trust. She said the man would clock in at work at Phillip Morris and then go on break to come see her sister, staying into the early hours of the morning.

"She was dating this person that I found right away was very possessive," Candres said.

Richmond police detective George Wade says they do have a main suspect in Emma’s murder.

Wade says the person of interest has been questioned several times and initially agreed to a polygraph near the 20th anniversary of Emma's death, but had a change of heart.

"It's my understanding they scheduled a polygraph and he refused to show up or cooperate,” Wade said.

WTVR Detective George Wade

That man remains on RPD's radar, but Wade believes others have information also. Maybe even someone who worked with the man, but at the time didn't come forward.

"There were a lot of domestic incidents that happened both inside the apartment and out in public as they were seen together, so somebody knows something about this murder,” Wade said. “Somebody does and I wish they'd come forward to help us out."

That's also something Candres is hoping for.

She pleads for some of the man's former colleagues to come forward.

"I'm sure by him being a supervisor, they were scared of retaliation, but they knew he was not there between 11:30 and 2," Candres said.

If you have information that can help the case, you can call 833-RTCFNVA or email any information to tips@reopenthecase.org.

