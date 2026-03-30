Virginia man puts creative twist on emergency kit designed to help stranded drivers

PETERSBURG, Va. — Being stranded on the side of the road can be a frustrating and vulnerable situation, but a Tri-Cities entrepreneur is trying to make getting help a little easier.

Ray Ferguson spent more than two years designing a new emergency kit. He decided to create the system after driving up on an accident, realizing there had to be a better way to let oncoming traffic know what was going on.

"It’s about telling them what’s wrong so you can get help," Ferguson said. "If I just see someone with flashers, I don’t know if I can help them."

Ferguson devised a unique system to alert oncoming drivers while keeping stranded travelers safe.

"There’s people willing to help, there’s good Samaritans that are out there everyday," Ferguson said.

Inside the box, the kit includes four signs: Dead Battery, Out Of Gas, Flat Tire, and Need Help. It also comes with a tactical flashlight, a strobe light, a bright vest, and three chem lights.

WTVR

In addition, users get QR-code access to tutorials that help them change a tire, jump-start a car, and properly deploy road signs.

Ferguson said the emergency kit isn’t just about getting help, but also keeping people safe. Everything inside the kit is made in Central Virginia.

More information about the kits can be found at here.

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