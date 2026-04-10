Eaton's $50 million manufacturing project breaks ground in Henrico, touts 200 jobs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Power management company Eaton is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Henrico County.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger helped break ground today on a $50 million expansion for the company. The project will create 200 new jobs and provide a new workspace for nearly 300 current employees.

The new campus is located near Richmond International Airport. The company plans to start hiring for the new positions next year.

Spanberger said there is a reason that companies continue choosing to put down roots in the greater Richmond area.

"And it goes beyond the facts and the figures. It's because Virginia has always been and will continue to be a stable and predictable business partner. And I think that matters," Spanberger said.

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