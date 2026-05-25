Man found hurt in Chesterfield ditch dies from his injuries, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man found with life-threatening injuries in a Chesterfield ditch earlier this month has died, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Teri Washington, 54, was found face down in a ditch along Hopkins Road on Tuesday, May 5. It's unclear whether he was struck by a driver who left the scene or was assaulted and left in the area.

Washington was wearing a red tank top, orange sweatpants, an orange long-sleeved quarter-zip pullover with a red and white pattern and black shoes when he was found.

Washington's family told Jon Burkett that he had taken an Uber to a nearby bank that day but did not take a rideshare back. Police believe he was walking along Hopkins Road toward the city line when his injuries occurred, sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Washington withdrew money from the bank that day, but his family told CBS 6 that his bank card was missing and he had no money on him when he was found.

"He withdrew. No card, and no cash was with him," said Keisha Crump, Washington's sister.

Investigators are working to find out what happened to Washington. Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email additional information or memories of Teri Washington to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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