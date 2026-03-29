Easter Eggstravaganza celebrates life of 5-year-old boy killed on bike: 'Cherish every moment'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Ride on Cannon Foundation gave away 65 bicycles and 20,000 eggs to children at its 6th annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The community-driven nonprofit was founded in memory of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was fatally shot at point-blank range by a neighbor while riding his bike in North Carolina on Aug. 9, 2020.

Cannon's mother, Bonny Parker, said the foundation is a way to celebrate her son's April birthday.

"Cannon loved riding bicycles," Parker said. "Helping and giving back to kids is his legacy. Cannon was a giving person. He had that kind of heart."

Teresa Welch, the foundation's founder, said what began as a small fundraiser after hearing Cannon's story organically grew into a nonprofit. Since then, the organization has worked every year to host Easter egg hunts, back-to-school drives, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas events.

"What better way to start off spring is by giving a new ride underneath these kids' feet," Welch said.

FULL INTERVIEW: The important reason bikes are given away at Easter Eggstravaganza

FULL INTERVIEW: The important reason bikes are given away at Easter Eggstravaganza

Dozens of kids attended the free event, which featured bounce houses, face painting, vendors and food trucks. Every child who walked through the gate received a ticket for a chance to win one of the 65 bikes, along with tickets for free cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.

"You don't see free community events like this happen every day," Parker said. "It helps a lot to parents that can't afford to pay to get in the gate to go somewhere so their kid can have fun, so giving back is what we strive to do for parents."

Welch said the foundation plans to continue hosting these events as long as it receives community sponsorships and support from local businesses. She hopes the events encourage families to cherish their time together.

"Make memories with your family," Welch said. "Quite frankly, you don't know when that last memory is going to be."

"Cherish every moment," Parker urged.

To donate or receive more information, connect with the Ride on Cannon Foundation:

Online:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RideonCannon01

Email:

teresa@rideoncannonfoundation.org

Fill out the contact form to inquire about other ways to donate:

https://rideoncannonfoundation.org/contact-us/

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