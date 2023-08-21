Watch Now
Police ID man killed in yard of Henrico home

Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 10:08:14-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man killed in a Sunday evening shooting as 44-year-old Earl Young Jr., of Henrico.

Police responded to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue, in eastern Henrico, at about 9 p.m. Sunday for what was described as a "suspicious situation."

"Once officers arrived on scene, several gunshots were heard. A group of males was seen running from a yard and fleeing in vehicles," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Responding officers located an adult male in a yard in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A second person at that location told police he too had been shot.

That man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Z Noah at 804-501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

