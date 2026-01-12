Driver killed after rollover wreck on Woodman Road, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a rollover crash along Woodman Road in Glen Allen Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a single-vehicle wreck on Woodman Road near the Henrico County West End Depot, officials with Henrico Police said.

Investigators said the vehicle "rolled several times" before hitting a stand of trees.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Woodman Road was closed in both directions as a result of the wreck.

The police department's Crash Team is investigating the incident.

