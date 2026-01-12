Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed after rollover wreck on Woodman Road, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a rollover crash along Woodman Road in Glen Allen Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a single-vehicle wreck on Woodman Road near the Henrico County West End Depot, officials with Henrico Police said.

Investigators said the vehicle "rolled several times" before hitting a stand of trees.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Woodman Road was closed in both directions as a result of the wreck.

The police department's Crash Team is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
