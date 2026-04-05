Driver killed on Interstate 295 after semi hauling milk hit car on shoulder, crashed into trees

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a semi-truck hauling milk was killed after their tractor-trailer ran off Interstate 295 and crashed in Hanover County early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 27 just before 5 a.m. That is just past La France Road and not far from Route 60.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the interstate and hit an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder. The truck then smashed into a guardrail and struck multiple trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the driver's name.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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