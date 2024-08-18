Man killed after large tree falls on vehicle in West End neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was killed after a powerful storm downed a tree in Henrico's West End Sunday afternoon.

Police began to receive numerous storm-related calls around 4:45 p.m. about severe weather, Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said.

Then just before 4:50 p.m. police responded to call about a tree down on a vehicle in the 800 block of Maybeury Road in Tuckahoe.

"Upon arrival, an adult male was in a vehicle deceased from a large tree on top of a vehicle," police said.

Officials said Maybeury between Avalon Drive and Edson Road would be closed for "an extended period."

"Henrico Police Crash Team is on scene with Henrico Fire," Howdyshell said.

The man’s name has not yet been released and no additional details were available at last check.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:42 p.m. for a severe thunderstorm over Tuckahoe with radar-indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists had warned that while not all areas will receive storms, those that did would have very heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding along with strong, gusty winds. While the main threat was damaging winds, there was the possibility of some large hail as well.

