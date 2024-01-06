Driver killed had gunshot wound to the head in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police in Henrico are working their second homicide investigation of 2024 after they found a driver shot to death Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 8300 block of Battlefield Park Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

That is when police found the driver of a car deceased with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said detectives do not believe the shooting happened at that location.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.