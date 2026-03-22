Driver clocked at 99 mph on Interstate 64 killed in Route 17 crash, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A driver clocked speeding on Interstate 64 and being pursued by state police was killed in a wreck along Route 17 in York County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving after clocking the car at 99 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 64 east near the Fort Eustis exit, Virginia State Police officials said.

"The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. "The suspect vehicle exited at the Fort Eustis exit in the direction of York County. The suspect vehicle then took Route 17 southbound."

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 17 and Ella Taylor Road, about 4.5 miles from the interstate. As the driver approached the intersection, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a curb and then struck a tree.

The trooper pulled the driver from the vehicle, which had started to catch fire, and began administering aid. The suspect died at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released pending next of kin notification. Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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