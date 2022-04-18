They imploded their downtown Richmond building. Now what Dominion is doing with land left behind.
Richmond BizSense
The site left over from the implosion of One James River Plaza, as seen last year.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 10:20:21-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after imploding its old One James River Plaza office tower and one year after pulling the plug on plans for a new building in its place, Dominion Energy is taking the next step in deciding the downtown parcel’s future. The utility giant has issued a request-for-proposals for the vacant 2-acre site at 701 E. Cary St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.