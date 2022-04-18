They imploded their downtown Richmond building. Now what Dominion is doing with land left behind.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after imploding its old One James River Plaza office tower and one year after pulling the plug on plans for a new building in its place, Dominion Energy is taking the next step in deciding the downtown parcel’s future. The utility giant has issued a request-for-proposals for the vacant 2-acre site at 701 E. Cary St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

