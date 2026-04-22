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88-year-old man dies after being struck by Henrico employee in county vehicle, police say

Man struck by Henrico employee in county vehicle, police say
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Henrico County employee driving a county-owned vehicle on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The employee was heading east on West Broad Street, near Coppermill Trace, when 88-year-old Dominic Lisanti was struck. Police said Lisanti was in the roadway, just east of the intersection, when the crash happened.

Lisanti died from his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. At this time, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Dominic Lisanti to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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