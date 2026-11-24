RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education is set to be placed on high-risk status after more than 500 Albemarle County school employees were found to have never been screened against the state's child protective services registry last week.

The US Department of Education announced the move in a release Monday. The DOE is also set to launch a civil rights investigation to determine if ACPS mishandled sexual assault reports or violated Title IX.

Other actions including directing the state to withhold funds from ACPS until failures are corrected, as well proposing the suspension and permanent disbarment of "at least five former school officials charged with crimes or who otherwise egregiously neglected their professional responsibilities."

PAST COVERAGE: Hundreds of Albemarle County school staff went unscreened for child abuse; closing schools early

Hundreds of Albemarle County school staff went unscreened for child abuse; closing schools early

According to the DOE, all school staff and districts must meet certification and license standards, including child abuse screenings, under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

As a result of "these failures" VDOE is set to be designated as high-risk and its competitive edge in receiving grant funds will be lowered, the DOE said.

The VDOE also be required to submit a plan outlining how it will meet conditions for the status to be lifted.

“A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the release. “Parents should never have to question whether their child’s school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn.”

The division closed early for Thanksgiving break after officials discovered the oversight. Schools are set to reopen on Monday, Nov. `27.

A spokesperson for Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger called the actions a threat to students across Virginia.

“As Governor Spanberger made clear last week, Albemarle County Public Schools failed to follow the law, failed the children and families the district serves, and failed to uphold the trust the Commonwealth placed in them. The district has a legal and ethical obligation to submit Virginia Department of Social Services Central Registry checks on every employee who works with students, and they failed to do so. The Governor’s Office is working with the Virginia Department of Education to quickly, thoroughly, and correctly process all the DSS checks that Albemarle County did not submit, dating back to 2023 during the Youngkin Administration.





“The Spanberger Administration has zero tolerance for people in positions of public trust failing to protect children and will continue to engage aggressively to hold those individuals accountable. The Spanberger Administration will continue to conduct an audit of ACPS processes that led to this failure in Albemarle, pursue statewide corrective action to address the gaps that allowed ACPS to operate for years out of compliance with state law, and work to prevent similar failures in other school divisions.







“The Governor is taking aggressive action to improve a system that has failed children, families, and the community in Albemarle. Regrettably, President Trump’s Department of Education is threatening federal education dollars for every student in every public school across Virginia, which does nothing to keep kids safe.”

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