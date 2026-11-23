PETERSBURG, Va. — Residents and business owners on historic Grove Avenue say speeding drivers and stop sign violations have become a daily danger — and at least one homeowner is now threatening legal action against the city if nothing changes.

"Up and down Grove, they come through and they fly like the stop signs are imaginary," Felicia Batts, who is concerned about drivers on Grove Avenue, said. "It is everyday."

Daniel Jones, who has lived on Grove Avenue for three years with his family, echoed that sentiment.

"We see it almost every single day, I would say," Jones said.

Graham Glover opened his shop on Grove Avenue two years ago and said it did not take long to recognize the danger.

"Not long at all to notice the stop signs being ran right here in front of the shop," Glover said.

Glover described the situation as hazardous, particularly for customers entering and exiting his parking lot.

"It is pretty dangerous at times," Glover said. "There have been quite a few close calls."

For Doug Vargo, the danger became personal last week when a driver ran a stop sign while Vargo was crossing the street.

"He runs the stop sign with me walking through the middle of the street. And as he went by me, with no more than two feet by me, he just sat there and looked at me and smiled and kept on going down the street and ran the next stop sign," Vargo said.

Vargo has lived on Grove Avenue for 26 years.

Three years ago, he thought the installation of three new stop signs on the short street would help — but said it created a new problem instead.

"That created the issue of people running the stop signs," Vargo said.

After years of raising concerns with police and city leaders, Vargo has now sent a formal letter of intent, warning that if his family is hurt or his property is damaged by a speeding driver, he is prepared to take legal action.

"I'll seek legal advice and see what I can do about suing the city for negligence because they've been warned, they've been talked to, been asked to correct the problem and they haven't done it," Vargo said.

Jones said the stakes feel especially high for his family.

"So it's a little disconcerting when you see that and you got a 2-year-old on the sidewalk and you're worried about somebody jumping a curb," Jones said.

Batts described the scene on Grove Avenue as a daily occurrence.

"Cars come all day, everyday. They either do a rolling stop or they don't stop. Speeding, I mean it's dangerous," Batts said.

Ward 4 City Council Member Charlie Cuthbert, who arranged for the stop signs to be installed three years ago, said enforcement is now the key.

"It's now up to the police chief to enforce the laws. That's what the people are asking," Cuthbert said.

Late Monday morning, two police officers were spotted patrolling Grove Avenue and stopping drivers for running stop signs.

Police Chief Travis Christian told CBS 6 News that officers are frequently deployed on Grove Avenue to address the infractions.

However, Christian said officers cannot remain on Grove Avenue at all times because there are many other streets throughout Petersburg that also require coverage.