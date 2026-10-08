2 injured, driver charged after truck crashes into Burger King in Dinwiddie, Virginia State Police say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a truck crashed into a Burger King in Dinwiddie County late Wednesday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

State police say a 2001 International truck struck the restaurant’s dining area at 11:45 p.m. at the Burger King on Boydton Plank Road.



Initial investigation indicates the driver was trying to park and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, state police said.

WTVR

Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, identified as Franklin Scott Traylor of Petersburg, was charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence, driving without a commercial driver's license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the scene.

State police continue to investigate.

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