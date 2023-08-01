Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Victim in Richmond shooting dies, suspect charged with malicious wounding

Man critically injured in Richmond shooting
Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 12:10:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim of a June shooting in Richmond has died, and his accused killer now faces a number of charges in connection with his death.

The victim, 26-year-old Doniell Herman, Jr., succumbed Saturday to injuries he sustained in the June 24 shooting on East Broad Street.

The accused gunman, 19-year-old Deshawn Sheppard was arrested by Richmond detectives on July 13 and was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you have more information about this homicide, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone