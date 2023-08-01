Victim in Richmond shooting dies, suspect charged with malicious wounding

RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim of a June shooting in Richmond has died, and his accused killer now faces a number of charges in connection with his death.

The victim, 26-year-old Doniell Herman, Jr., succumbed Saturday to injuries he sustained in the June 24 shooting on East Broad Street.

The accused gunman, 19-year-old Deshawn Sheppard was arrested by Richmond detectives on July 13 and was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you have more information about this homicide, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

