Man critically injured in downtown Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Richmond Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to 100 E. Broad Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Capt. Greer S. Gould said.

The victim, who Gould said had life-threatening injuries, was taken to an area hospital.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the man was shot in the stomach.

Police said detectives were still working the "crime scene" as of 8 p.m.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.