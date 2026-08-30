Man charged with murder in James River Drive shooting that killed Hampton man

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George man is charged with murder after investigators arrested him the same day a Hampton man was shot and killed along James River Drive on Saturday morning.

Omar DeLoatch, 44, of Hampton, was found unresponsive on private property in the 15200 block of James River Drive at 10:50 a.m., according to Maj. James Nicholas with Prince George Police.

Investigators confirmed DeLoatch had trauma consistent with ballistic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Del'Wan Bland, 41, of Prince George, later that day without incident, Nicholas said.

Bland was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

SCENE VIDEO: Man's body found in Prince George

SCENE VIDEO: Body found in Prince George

Roughly nine hours later, police were called to a second shooting in the 10000 block of James River Drive around 8:20 p.m. The man was driven to an area hospital with injuries described as critical and life-threatening. The second shooting occurred approximately 6.5 miles west of the first.

Police said that shooting was domestic-related and not connected to the shooting that killed DeLoatch.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.